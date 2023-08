SpaceX is edging closer to the second flight test of its fully-integrated Starship launch system.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, August 22, that the "next Starship launch [is happening] soon." His post was a reply to a SpaceX post showing four photos of Super Heavy prototype Booster 9 being transported to the orbital launch mount for preflight testing.

Just a few days before, SpaceX shared a pair of images showcasing its modifications to Booster 9 to allow it to perform a hot-staging separation method while flying to orbit.

SpaceX prepares Starship to fly again

The fully-integrated Starship launch system is comprised of two separate elements: Super Heavy and the 165-foot-tall (50-meter) upper stage called Starship that will eventually carry passengers. The fully-stacked Starship is 394 feet tall (120 meters).