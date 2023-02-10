Starship is ‘highly likely’ to launch in March after passing key test

Starship just aced what is arguably the most important pre-launch test, meaning an orbital launch may be just around the corner.

Starship fires up its engines ahead of orbital launch attempt

SpaceX ignited 31 of its massive Booster 7 prototype's 33 Raptor engines during its static fire test at its Starbase facility in South Texas. The test lasted approximately seven seconds, as planned.

Booster 7 is the prototype Super Heavy first stage SpaceX intends to use to launch Ship 24 to orbit next month. Ship 24 is the 165-foot-tall (50-meter) Starship upper stage prototype.

The goal for yesterday's static fire was to fire up all 33 Raptor engines simultaneously, though Elon Musk still sees the test as a success.

Views from drone of Booster 7's static fire test pic.twitter.com/KN4sk1nohf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 9, 2023

"Team turned off 1 engine just before start & 1 stopped itself, so 31 engines fired overall. But still enough engines to reach orbit!" the SpaceX CEO wrote on Twitter shortly afterward.

That means SpaceX is near the end of a months-long campaign to prepare Starship for its first orbital flight. Musk recently cautioned that, though a launch attempt is just around the corner, "success is far from certain" — though "excitement is guaranteed." SpaceX also shared footage of the static fire engine test on Twitter, which is viewable above. A longer video showing the entire lead-up to the test, is added below.

Starship will be the world's most powerful rocket

Starship and Super Heavy are both designed to be fully reusable, though the two prototypes for the orbital test flight will be expendable.