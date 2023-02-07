Starship will likely launch to orbit for the first time in March

SpaceX readies for massive Starship milestone

SpaceX has been undergoing final preparations for the maiden orbital flight of its fully reusable Starship rocket for a few months, having recently carried out a full wet dress rehearsal.

Musk did highlight the difficulty of getting such a complex machine to orbit. The SpaceX CEO corrected a commenter on Twitter who referred to the launch by writing, "*attempt to launch in March. Success is far from certain, but excitement is guaranteed."

If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2023

SpaceX and Musk hope Starship will become the world's most powerful operational rocket. That title is currently held by NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), which generated 8.8 million lbs of thrust for its Artemis I mission. However, Starship is expected to blow that number out of the water by generating a massive 17 million pounds of thrust thanks to its 33 next-gen Raptor engines.

Musk has long stated that Starship is part of his mission to send humans to Mars. The rocket will be the first fully reusable human-carrying spacecraft, drastically cutting the cost of successive launches. A modified version of the rocket will also be used as a lunar lander for NASA's upcoming Artemis III mission.