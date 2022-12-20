Starship: SpaceX will soon overtake NASA to have the world's most powerful rocket

Still, Starship is some way off from going operational, and the orbital test flight is not guaranteed to be a success. "There's a lot of risks associated with this first launch, so I would not say that it is likely to be successful, but I think we'll make a lot of progress," Musk explained last year, during a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine panel.

SpaceX's strategy: How to follow up on a record-breaking year

SpaceX has a policy of planning for setbacks during the testing and development phase of its rockets and collecting as much data as possible when something does go wrong.

As per The Washington Post, Abhi Tripathi, a former director at SpaceX, recently said "it's better to lose them now than to lose them because you left data on the table because you were too scared to have a failure in public during the development phase.

At SpaceX, "risk-taking, as long as it is safe to personnel and to property, is highly encouraged," they added.

It's a strategy that has served SpaceX well thus far, as it has had a record-breaking year, having surpassed its own record for Falcon 9 rocket launches in a year back in October. In May last year, SpaceX landed a Starship prototype for the first time following a high-altitude flight test.