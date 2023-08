An eight-year-old start-up has been the recipient of millions of dollars worth of orders from the likes of Microsoft and Shopify, and it likely isn’t what you think it is.

Two years after the company made its first batch of lower-emissions jet fuel at its lab, Twelve has made significant strides toward its goals of developing a synthetic fuel to replace fossil-based kerosene in the aviation industry and has now broke ground on a commercial-scale facility in Moses Lake, Washington to produce its revolutionary “E-Jet” fuel.

This fuel, produced using Twelve's cutting-edge carbon transformation technology which utilizes electricity, water, and carbon dioxide (CO2), creates critical chemicals, materials, and fuels conventionally made from fossil fuels.