San Francisco startup brews beer after recycling water from the showers

A San Francisco-based startup has successfully used wastewater from showers to brew a German Kölsch-styled ale. Moreover, the startup is not even in the beverages business but is working to recycle water in apartment buildings in the city.

Called Epic Cleantec, the startup provides water recycling systems to large buildings in cities that mandate them. While this is not a requirement in many cities in the US, San Francisco brought in a law in 2015 that new buildings above 100,000 square feet recycle their water.

This is because buildings use 14 percent of the globally available drinking water, but not all is used for drinking. Instead, high-purity water is often wasted in running taps in the sink and used to flush toilets. Epic Cleantec wants to change this by recycling water and has five installations in San Francisco.