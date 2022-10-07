A startup builds inflatable houses by pumping concrete into balloon-like forms

How can I obtain this house?

The answer is quite simple. The rolled-up form is initially brought to the construction site. Imagine a larger, heavier version of one of those plug-in full-height air mattresses.

The form is made of polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, which is one of the most commonly-used plastics in the world; it’s found in everything from medical devices to utility pipes, flooring, and packaging.

The form is inflated with an air pump after being laid out on a concrete slab or other foundation. The concrete is then pumped into the form by a ready-mix truck, which can either mix concrete on the way to the site or at the site itself.

“For our 100-square-foot and 200-square-foot prototypes, the inflation took 7 to 10 minutes with air. Then the concrete pump filled them in 1.5 hours,” said Alex Bell to the New Atlas.

A sturdy concrete building shell is produced once that concrete has dried and set. Since it now functions as an energy-saving, waterproof, and airtight barrier, the form is left inside that shell. Then, extras like doors, windows, drywall inside, and siding outside are added.