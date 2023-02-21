This startup uses grass to build energy-efficient building panels

Recently, a new startup named Plantd achieved a milestone of building ultra-strong building panels out of the fastest-growing perennial grass on Earth — the best sustainable alternative to construction.

Building materials stronger than wood

Plantd recently developed a sustainable solution to capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere – long perennial grass. This rapid-growth plant can reach lengths of 20 - 30 feet in just one year, making it an ideal choice for building materials.

This type of grass does not need replanting every season and can store large amounts more CO2 than trees. Due to this, Plantd believes that these plants could help in reducing the effects caused by global warming faster than traditional methods.

Engineers tear apart grass fibers and repurpose them to create a surprisingly reliable material that is even stronger than wood.

Screenshot from a video showing Plantd hemp OSB and wood OSB in a sledgehammer test. Josh Dorfman/LinkedIn

With these materials, Plantd is building panels for roof decking, wall sheathing, and subflooring. They claim that their product outcompetes wood in every aspect: it's lighter, cheaper, and captures more carbon.

Plantd told Forbes that its cutting-edge panel technology is revolutionizing how homes are constructed - with groundbreaking cost savings and higher energy efficiency. Instead of using two-by-fours per wall, contractors can use one to build home frames that maintain their structural integrity better than conventional wood products on the market today.

This translates to lower heating bills for homeowners due to less air leakage from thermal wall gaps caused by traditional framing materials.