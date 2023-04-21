Startup raises $28.5 million to construct gas stations in space that can refuel satellites

One of the most difficult issues in space exploration is extending the lifespan of satellites. Even if the satellite's system is operational, it can run out of fuel and become defunct.

Enter Orbit Fab. This startup is working on an innovative solution to make satellites reusable by developing gas stations in space to refuel them. We had written about them in 2021.

According to an official release, the Colorado-based company recently raised $28.5 million in a series A round led by 8090 Industries. This will drive the company further to reach its ambitious goals.

"Orbit Fab is the in-space refueling category-definer. We’ve invested in Orbit Fab because of their unique ability to capitalize on the growing demand for in-space servicing and their strong positioning as a key provider of critical infrastructure to the entire space economy," Kerem Ozmen, Co-Founder and CEO, of 8090 Industries, in the company’s official release.

Funding will accelerate infrastructure development

The goal of Orbit Fab is to build a network of orbital refueling ports to enable the on-orbit refueling of satellites, allowing them to operate for longer periods. Not to mention that the cost of developing and launching a single Earth observation satellite is a whopping million dollars. This innovation could save a large amount of money.