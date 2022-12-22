This startup flung a NASA payload into the sky this year using a space catapult

That NASA payload underwent forces of up to 10,000 g, traveled at roughly 5,000 mph (8,000 km/h), and reached an altitude of about 30,000 ft (9,150 m). And it survived the trip.

A space catapult system could vastly reduce launch costs

In a press statement at the time, SpinLaunch said its NASA payload test demonstrated that the satellite components used were "inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment."

The company's 33-meter-diameter Suborbital Mass Accelerator is a prototype for its eventual full-size 100-meter Orbital Launch system, which it hopes to have ready for operational launches by 2026.

SpinLaunch's Suborbital Accelerator launching the NASA payload. SpinLaunch / Twitter

Both of these are circular catapult-like accelerators. They are powered by an electric drive that uses a mechanical arm to sling payloads around in circles inside the vacuum-sealed accelerator. When the payload reaches the required velocity — close to five times the speed of sound at 5,000 mph — it is jettisoned into the sky through a launch tube.

Why sling a payload into the sky? Why not just use a rocket?

The main benefit of SpinLaunch’s system is that it will be much cheaper than orbital rocket launches, which are themselves much cheaper than they were a few short years ago.

Not only that, SpinLaunch’s system could eliminate up to 70 percent of the fuel and infrastructure requirements of a traditional rocket launch. The company will only use a small rocket engine for the final orbital insertion, while the rest of the work will be carried out by the electric drive in its accelerator.