Sensory finger: Startup teaches robots the feeling of a touch

"We're observing a drastic upward trend in automation across all areas of industry and will soon see more of this in our everyday life," said Dr. Markus Henke, Junior Research Group Leader at TU Dresden's Institute of Semiconductors and Microsystems and CEO of PowerON.

The new development is based on collaborative research conducted by TU Dresden and the University of Auckland in New Zealand that explored the scientific foundations of multifunctional dielectric elastomers in soft robotics as part of a Marie Curie Fellowship awarded by the European Commission.

Noteworthy breakthroughs

Henke's company PowerON was further founded with the help and support of Dresden's existing grant and venture capital funding and is now achieving some pretty impressive breakthroughs.

"Once the technology is advanced enough, we expect to encounter robots not just in the industry but also in our daily lives," said Henke.

We are proud to announce a boost in our long lasting collaboration with Technische Universität Dresden The MEiTNER research group will investigate the fundamentals of multifunctional stretchable electronics. The group is led by our CEO E.-F. Markus Henke. https://t.co/vl99gnpCkl — PowerON Ltd. (@LtdPoweron) August 28, 2020

Now, the engineer wants to use his startup's very first product – a type of sensory fingertip for industrial robots – to substantially expand on robots' fields of application and allow conventional robot grippers to perform more delicate tasks.