The United States Department of Defence (DoD) has, Aviation Week reports, revived its mothballed Fifth Generation Aerial Target (5GAT) program. Discontinued in 2020 following a prototype's crash during its first flight, the program aims to approximate a Chinese J-20 fighter for US asset testing. The 5GAT program has received a new cash injection of $77 million, with Advanced Technology International winning the contract.

Back from the dead

The first failed 5GAT was built by California-based Sierra Technical Services (STS) and met “all ground test objectives” before testing. However, a software error caused the prototype to crash on its October 1 23, 2020, flight. The program was then mothballed until further notice.