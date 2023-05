In a bold move towards sustainable mobility, Stellantis, the automotive giant, has invested significantly in Lyten, a pioneering advanced materials company specializing in lithium-sulfur EV battery technology. The announcement on Thursday revealed Stellantis' commitment to promoting low-cost, US-sourced electric vehicle (EV) batteries that could revolutionize the industry.

Lyten, based in Silicon Valley, has developed the LytCell lithium-sulfur EV battery, which aims to overcome the challenges typically associated with sulfur-based batteries. By leveraging their expertise, Lyten has achieved twice the energy density, improved payload, and a remarkably 60% lower carbon footprint than traditional lithium-ion EV batteries.

Electric car charging from a power supply truck Chesky_W/iStock

CEO Dan Cook expressed his confidence in the technology, stating, "We think this is what mobility needs to achieve net zero." During a media roundtable held earlier in the week, Cook highlighted the transformative potential of LytCell batteries in the pursuit of carbon neutrality.