Stellantis shares plans to make EV batteries 50% lighter

Stellantis shares plans to make EV batteries 50% lighterThe move is an attempt to make the cars more sustainable.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 09, 2023 10:06 AM ESTCreated: Sep 09, 2023 10:06 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of the chassis of an electric car.kynny/iStockAutomotive manufacturer Stellantis has been dedicated to advancing electric vehicle (EV) technology for the past few years. In May of 2023, the company made a large investment in Lyten, a cutting-edge advanced materials business with a focus on lithium-sulfur EV battery technology. The move showcased Stellantis' dedication to supporting inexpensive, US-made EV batteries.Then, just two months ago, a team of 25 researchers from the company joined forces with CNRS (French National Center for Scientific Research) and Saft to unveil a battery prototype that delivers an effective and more cost-competitive energy storage solution for EVs. The new prototype eliminates the need for electrical conversion modules and conserves interior space by combining the functions of the electric charger and inverter into the lithium-ion battery modules.Lighter batteriesNow, the technology head of the automaker Ned Curic said on Friday that the company wants to create lighter EV batteries in order to increase sustainability.This is according to a report by Reuters.The executive claimed that the present generation of EV batteries were "just too heavy," rendering the cars "incompatible" with environmental goals."So what I have in mind and a very hard goal for my team by 2030 is to change the battery weight to at least 50 percent lighter battery," said Curic during the group's Battery Technology Center's opening ceremony in Turin, Italy.Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA merged to become Stellantis in 2021. Among the well-known auto brands owned by the conglomerate are Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, and others.Like many other automakers, Stellantis has made ambitious plans to electrify its line of vehicles, with an emphasis on switching to electric drivetrains and cutting emissions.Depending on the type and model of the vehicle, as well as the particular specifications of the manufacturer and market, the size of an EV battery can vary greatly. Typically, the capacity of EV batteries, which is stated in kilowatt-hours (kWh), is used as a measurement. Battery sizes for small electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids tend to range from 10 to 30 kWh. These cars only have a short all-electric range because they are made for shorter commutes.Battery sizes for many midsize electric cars range from 30 to 60 kWh. These EVs are ideal for a variety of driving needs and provide a balance between affordability and range.Finally, larger battery capacities, ranging from 60 kWh to over 100 kWh, are often seen in larger electric SUVs, premium EVs, and high-performance electric vehicles. These cars are built to have higher power and longer driving ranges.Longer driving ranges for all car sizesStellantis likely plans to engineer smaller batteries for use in smaller vehicles, enabling longer driving ranges for all kinds of car sizes. Curic also added that the firm plans on introducing a "very affordable" EV for environmental purposes."A vehicle that just about any member of our societies can afford to buy," he said, according to Reuters."We are consuming a lot of carbon-based energy in existing systems so moving to electric vehicle systems does allow for a lot more sustainable a future."No price was mentioned as of yet.