Stellantis shares plans to make EV batteries 50% lighter

Automotive manufacturer Stellantis has been dedicated to advancing electric vehicle (EV) technology for the past few years.

In May of 2023, the company made a large investment in Lyten, a cutting-edge advanced materials business with a focus on lithium-sulfur EV battery technology. The move showcased Stellantis' dedication to supporting inexpensive, US-made EV batteries.

Then, just two months ago, a team of 25 researchers from the company joined forces with CNRS (French National Center for Scientific Research) and Saft to unveil a battery prototype that delivers an effective and more cost-competitive energy storage solution for EVs.

The new prototype eliminates the need for electrical conversion modules and conserves interior space by combining the functions of the electric charger and inverter into the lithium-ion battery modules.