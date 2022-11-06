Military drones may be high-tech but this stick-built one sticks out

Seeing what the whole drone consisted of it seems like something a schoolchild could put together. The drone being taken apart was an Orlan-10 model that fell on Ukrainian soil.

The first thing the soldier pointed out is that the drone's camera is a simple generic handheld Canon DSLR, the kind you can find on any tourist's camera. The soldier then went on to show how the cap of the drone's fuel tank consisted of a top and a lid of a plastic water bottle.

He also showcased how the drone was being held together by simple duct tape in several key areas. The video highlighted how simple it is to create a drone and even use it for warfare.

An edible drone

Another drone, showcased by IEEE Spectrum this week, showed how easy it is to build a drone from everyday materials. The device was engineered with rice cakes and its makers indicated that it could be eaten in case of an emergency.

“The reason why this drone exists is to work toward the effective and efficient delivery of food to someone who, for whatever reason, really, really needs food and is not in a position to gain access to it in any other way. The idea is that you could fly this drone directly to them and keep them going for an extra day or two. You obviously won’t get the drone back afterward (because its wings will have been eaten off), but that’s a small price to pay for potentially keeping someone alive via the delivery of vital calories,” wrote the news outlet.