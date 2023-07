Social media images show a partially intact, but downed, British "Storm Shadow" missile in Russian hands. Donated by the British to Ukraine, these are some of the most advanced cruise missiles. The capture of one, albeit mostly destroyed, would likely be a very real prize for Russian military intelligence.

The missiles are launched from Ukrainian Su-24 "Fencer" jets using launch pylons adapted from the now-retired RAF Tornados. It is widely believed that these are the longest-range offensive weapons Ukraine currently has in its arsenal.

The missile is relatively intact

The released images of the downed "Storm Shadow" show that it may have malfunctioned or been shot down by the enemy. The aircraft's rear fuselage remains mostly intact, and nearby are the BROACH penetrating tandem warhead and other vital components.