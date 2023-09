A combination of decreasing NASA budgets and increasing demand is putting a strain on NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN), a report from SpaceNews explains.

The DSN will provide communications for NASA's upcoming Artemis Moon missions, and the space agency is already reliant on it for many science missions.

With the space agency's Artemis II mission scheduled for late 2024, officials are raising concerns about the network's increasingly strained capacity.

NASA Moon mission exposes DSN issues

The DSN is a system of antennas located in Australia, the US, and Spain. For years, it has successfully been used to communicate with spacecraft beyond Earth's orbit.