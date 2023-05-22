Stratolaunch tables $17 million bid for Virgin Orbit's 'Cosmic Girl'

Stratolaunch, the builder of the world's largest airplane, called Roc, has made a bid of $17 million for the aircraft assets of Virgin Orbit, according to a report from Space.com.

The bid by the hypersonic vehicle company comes after Virgin Orbit filed for bankruptcy last month, having failed to secure long-term funding.

Stratolaunch bids for 'Cosmic Girl' after Virgin Orbit bankruptcy filing

The bid from Stratolaunch, detailed in court filings published on May 16, is what's known as a "stalking horse bid," referring to an initial bid for a bankrupt company's assets.

With its bid, Stratolaunch is focused on acquiring Virgin Orbit's modified 747-400 Boeing aircraft called Cosmic Girl, as well as assets required to fly and operate the plane.