Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's biggest airplane now has one more accolade to boast about. The plane has successfully completed the drop of its hypersonic test vehicle, TA-0, paving the way for its first hypersonic flight in just a few months from now.

Powered by six engines, The Roc is unarguably the world's largest plane by its sheer size. The dual fuselage aircraft does not look like anything that could carry a heavy payload. When it was designed, The Roc was meant to carry air-launchable rockets that take satellites to orbit much like how Virgin Orbit planned.

However, after the death of its founder Paul Allen, Stratolaunch had to change its plans and pivoted toward testing hypersonic vehicles. With Virgin Orbit filing for bankruptcy recently, it looks like Stratolaunch made the right bet and is now heading toward a promising future.