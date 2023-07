BAE System's engineers have completed a 24-hour test flight of its PHASA-35 High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS). Cruising at over 66,000 feet (20.1 km), the UAS reached the stratosphere before returning and landing safely in New Mexico, USA. This flight, BAE Systems explained, will allow its engineers to assess the experimental solar-electric drone's performance at such extreme altitudes.

Solar-powered high-altitude drone

"This is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved and shows the commitment of BAE Systems to invest in new technologies and markets. PHASA-35’s first stratospheric flight demonstrates that this vehicle is on track to become the go-to system for long endurance, high altitude, and communications applications," said Dave Corfeild, CEO of BAE subsidiary Prismatic Limited.