Stromer unveils solid-state ceramic battery, the first for e-bike industry

Electric bike maker Stromer unveiled its next-generation solid-state ceramic battery at the Eurobike show in Germany last month. The bike-making company is now in the company of automotive giants like BMW and Mercedes Benz, which are developing similar technology to supercharge electrified transportation.

Switzerland-based Stromer is a renowned brand for electric bikes offering higher ranges and facilitating longer commutes. Founded in 2009, the company has been pushing the boundaries on what an electric bike is capable of, and its latest iteration, the ST7, offers a range of 160 miles (260 km), making it an ideal mode of transportation for weekend getaways as well.