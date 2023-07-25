Stromer unveils solid-state ceramic battery, the first for e-bike industry

Stromer unveils solid-state ceramic battery, the first for e-bike industryIt will help reduce charging times down to a few minutes.Ameya Paleja| Jul 25, 2023 05:58 AM ESTCreated: Jul 25, 2023 05:58 AM ESTinnovationThe ceramic solid state battery displayed at EurobikeStromer Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Electric bike maker Stromer unveiled its next-generation solid-state ceramic battery at the Eurobike show in Germany last month. The bike-making company is now in the company of automotive giants like BMW and Mercedes Benz, which are developing similar technology to supercharge electrified transportation. Switzerland-based Stromer is a renowned brand for electric bikes offering higher ranges and facilitating longer commutes. Founded in 2009, the company has been pushing the boundaries on what an electric bike is capable of, and its latest iteration, the ST7, offers a range of 160 miles (260 km), making it an ideal mode of transportation for weekend getaways as well. See Also Related Toyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percent South Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVs Chinese EV automaker NIO unveils 150 kWh battery pack Much like electric vehicles are doing in the four-wheeler category, Stormer bikes offer a non-polluting way to move about in the two-wheeler segment. Unfortunately, Stromer is also besieged with the same troubles of high charging times of lithium-ion battery packs as its four-wheeler counterparts and is also looking to switch to a solid-state battery option for its bikes. Holy Grail of batteriesThe lithium-ion battery technology has powered the expansion of rechargeable devices ranging from smartphones to EV vehicles today. However, the battery uses a liquid electrolyte which carries the risk of damage upon impact and even explosion in worse-case scenarios. A solid electrolyte is used in a solid-state battery. It reduces the risk of damage from external forces and can pack more energy per unit area since it can be set up more compactly. Car manufacturers across the globe have their eyes set on the solid-state battery as it will allow them to increase vehicle range while making EVs of the future much safer, and Stromer is also hoping to do the same for its e-bikes. The Stromer ceramic batteryAt its Eurobike stall, Stromer unveiled its solid-state ceramic battery concept that it has been working on with TD Hitech Energy, a Taiwanese battery manufacturer. According to the press release, the collaboration is developing the battery pack to achieve charging capabilities at temperatures as low as -22 Fahrenheit(-30 °C). The ceramic solid state battery displayed at EurobikeStromer An added advantage of the solid-state battery is that it can be charged much faster than lithium-ion ones, and Stromer is looking to use fast chargers to achieve a full battery recharge in just 12 minutes. This will be a massive upgrade over the few hours the current batteries on the e-bikes take to attain full charge. That's about the time for a bathroom break and finishing a sandwich before resuming your journey. "As an innovative brand, we strive to be actively engaged in the early stages of research and development for emerging technologies," said Tomi Viiala, Co-CEO of Stromer, in the press release. "Notably, it offers significant advantages in terms of safety and incredibly fast charging times, estimated to be around 10 times faster than conventional lithium batteries."Before you get your hopes high about traveling cross country on battery power, some realism. The technology is still in development, and might take a few years before it can be made cost-effective to be used at scale. Stromer's e-bike prices aren't easy on the pocket, but you can gauge how expensive solid-state battery is that the company is not producing yet. Also, there is the issue of ensuring the delivery of high capacity. What's the use of a battery pack that charges in 10 minutes but does not travel above 30 miles? If you are looking for a fast-charging e-bike in the future, you now know where you will find it. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Mystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from spaceDecoding the mysteries of Homo sapiens' survival: study reveals three million years of adaptationLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesCan the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?Organ-on-a-chip's potential to revolutionize biomedical researchHarvard scientist 'obsessed' with anti-aging creates a youth cocktailA new alligator species dating back 230,000 years, identified in ThailandVideo: First-of-its-kind microscope captures stunning views of the brainWhat caused a 3-year La Niña? Supercomputer reveals wildfires thousands of miles awayINNengine's e-REX motor offers highly-efficient, 1-stroke engine technology Job Board