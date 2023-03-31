Structural collapses detected remotely and in real time, thanks to new LED sensors

'Sensing' building collapses in real-time

The engineers described how their sensors, which can detect slope variations as subtle as 0.03 degrees, may be simply deployed one to two meters apart in locations vulnerable to collapses.

An LED light immediately turns on whenever the devices notice the onset of a collapse. Similar systems are not widely used since they are expensive, complex, and designed for expert use only.

The sensors in this most recent development, however, are more than 50 percent less expensive than those in use today.

The LED alert can be seen with the unaided eye even at a distance of 100 meters, day or night, because they are also equipped with very effective optical transmission lens technology.

The idea is for individuals in the "situation room" to remotely monitor what's happening in the impacted area when the warning light comes on in real-time. This enables them to take further action, such as informing the relevant authorities who can deal with the collapse.

"The current detection technology cannot respond very quickly to a collapse because it takes so much time to analyze and interpret the data," said Dr. Baek Yong at the Department of Geotechnical Engineering Research at KICT in a press release, who helped develop the devices.

"This new sensor technology will greatly reduce the time to take action and, therefore, do a great deal to help prevent and respond to collapses."