Structural collapses detected remotely and in real time, thanks to new LED sensors
Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology
A smart sensor that detects signs of ground or structure collapses and a real-time remote monitoring system has been created by engineers at The Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT).
From construction sites and historical properties to underground structures, the new sensors could significantly reduce the time to take action and do a great deal to help prevent and respond to collapses in high-risk areas.
'Sensing' building collapses in real-time
The engineers described how their sensors, which can detect slope variations as subtle as 0.03 degrees, may be simply deployed one to two meters apart in locations vulnerable to collapses.
An LED light immediately turns on whenever the devices notice the onset of a collapse. Similar systems are not widely used since they are expensive, complex, and designed for expert use only.
The sensors in this most recent development, however, are more than 50 percent less expensive than those in use today.
The LED alert can be seen with the unaided eye even at a distance of 100 meters, day or night, because they are also equipped with very effective optical transmission lens technology.
The idea is for individuals in the "situation room" to remotely monitor what's happening in the impacted area when the warning light comes on in real-time. This enables them to take further action, such as informing the relevant authorities who can deal with the collapse.
"The current detection technology cannot respond very quickly to a collapse because it takes so much time to analyze and interpret the data," said Dr. Baek Yong at the Department of Geotechnical Engineering Research at KICT in a press release, who helped develop the devices.
"This new sensor technology will greatly reduce the time to take action and, therefore, do a great deal to help prevent and respond to collapses."
To prevent false alarms, an algorithm in the sensors analyses and assesses the risk based on the circumstances of the monitored sites.
Low power consumption was also kept in mind. That is, the devices can operate for almost a year without a battery replacement. Due to their durability and ability to perform well even in temperatures as high as 80 degrees Celsius, the sensors are anticipated to be widely used in regions with unique seasonal fluctuations.
In fact, the sensors were set up as a test in lava tunnels on Jejudo Island, as well as cut slopes alongside highways. They were also tested on slopes in mountainous regions and alongside the GTX-A high-speed railroads in the Seoul metropolitan area.
The KICT engineers anticipate that more and more sites of major construction projects and building demolitions will deploy their sensors.