Firefighters have one of the most dangerous and heroic jobs in the world. They risk their lives every day to save people from burning buildings, often without knowing what they will face inside. But what if there was a way to make their job safer and easier?

FireBot

That’s what Siddarth Thakur, an entrepreneur, had in mind when he created FireBot, a high-temperature resistant and wirelessly controlled robot that can assist firefighters in search and rescue operations. FireBot can enter burning buildings and look for human life while also assessing the scene and identifying potential hazards. This way, firefighters can make informed decisions before entering a fire.