In a stunning display of engineering prowess and unwavering determination, a group of students from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has shattered records by launching an amateur rocket to a breathtaking altitude far surpassing the height of Mount Everest.

On April 16, their small rocket, aptly named Deneb after a star in the constellation Cygnus, soared to a maximum height of 47,732 feet (14,548 meters) – an astonishing 1.6 times higher than the iconic Himalayan peak.

The achievement, which left witnesses in awe, not only pushed the boundaries of amateur rocketry but also more than doubled the previous record set by undergraduate and collegiate amateurs in the United States. The team's feat surpassed the previous record of 22,000 feet (6,706 meters) and solidified their place in the annals of student rocketry history.