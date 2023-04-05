'Impossible' proof of 2,000-year-old Pythagorean theorem potentially found by students

A feat experts couldn't achieve

The Pythagorean theorem has been around for over 2,000 years, and it's considered one of the most fundamental theorems in mathematics. The theorem is the basis for trigonometry, an essential part of many science, engineering, and mathematics branches. Many mathematicians have tried to find proof of the Pythagorean theorem using trigonometry, but until now, they've all failed due to the problem of circular reasoning.

Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson have solved this problem with their unique approach to the proof. They used the Law of Sines, a fundamental result in trigonometry, to prove the Pythagorean theorem without relying on circular reasoning. The evidence is a breakthrough in mathematics, potentially changing how trigonometry and the Pythagorean theorem are taught in schools.

The AMS meeting allowed Johnson and Jackson to present their findings to the mathematics community. The AMS is one of the most prestigious organizations in mathematics, and presenting at their conference is a significant achievement for any mathematician. The fact that two high school seniors could show their proof is even more impressive.