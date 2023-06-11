Students invent autonomous robot that eradicates invasive insects

A student team from Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute has engineered an autonomous robot called TartanPest that can stop spotted lanternflies, an invasive species of insects known to destroy economically important crops, in their tracks.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Thursday.

The new robot consists of an all-electric tractor, a robotic arm and computer vision. With these assets, it can roam fields and forests and detect and destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses using a rotating brush on the end of its arm.

The brush spins around to help dislodge the eggs and eradicate them.