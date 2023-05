A new study from the Illinois Institute of Technology has found that automated insulating window shades can significantly cut energy consumption by up to one quarter. That, they found, is more than enough to recoup the installation cost within three to five years.

The study, funded by ComEd, was conducted at Willis Tower and provided a critical case study on how simple measures like this can significantly improve buildings' energy efficiency.

In climates similar to Chicago, buildings typically use 30-40 percent of their energy on temperature regulation.

To this end, assistant Professor of Architectural Engineering, Mohammad Heidarinejad, led a research team that studied the effectiveness of window shades in reducing energy consumption. The team found that insulating window shades can significantly decrease energy usage during heating and cooling seasons when connected to an automated control system.