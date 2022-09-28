Scientists suggest a better alternative to UK’s ‘pipe dream’ of using hydrogen for heating

"Compared to other alternatives such as heat pumps, solar thermal, and district heating, hydrogen use for domestic heating is less economical, less efficient, more resource intensive, and associated with larger environmental impacts."

The report was released in response to recent remarks made by the U.K.'s energy secretary in his speech at the House of Commons.

"I think hydrogen is ultimately the silver bullet. We create it from renewable sources... we use it as an effective battery, and it can then, with some adjustments, be piped through to people's houses to heat them during the winter," U.K.'s newly elected energy secretary, Jacob Rees Mogg, said on Friday.

Energy experts may slightly concur with Mogg's view but not entirely.

"Using hydrogen for heating may sound attractive at first glance," Jan Rosenow, the report's author and Europe Director at the energy think-tank the Regulatory Assistance Project told BBC.

"However, all of the independent research on this topic comes to the same conclusion: heating with hydrogen is a lot less efficient and more expensive than alternatives such as heat pumps, district heating, and solar thermal," he said.