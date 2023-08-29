Study: smart glasses give the wearer an unfair advantage

Smart glasses have come a long way since being invented with new versions even being ChatGPT enabled. But what happens when one person is not wearing them?

Researchers from the Cornell Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science and Brown University joined forces to explore this question and analyze whether the technology gave the wearer an unfair advantage.

This is according to a press release from the institution published on Monday.

The study saw the cooperation of Jenny Fu, a doctoral student in the field of information science, and co-author Malte Jung, associate professor of information science and the Nancy H. ’62 and Philip M. ’62 Young Sesquicentennial Faculty Fellow, along with Ji Won Chung, a doctoral student, and Jeff Huang, associate professor of computer science, both at Brown, and Zachary Deocadiz-Smith, an independent extended reality designer.