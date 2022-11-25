9 stunning images captured by NASA's record-breaking Orion spacecraft

Yesterday, NASA announced that Orion completed its sixth outbound trajectory correction burn at 4:52 pm ET (21:52 UTC) to set it on course for DRO. Here are some of the most impressive images it has captured so far.

Orion's first images show Earth in all its glory

Some of the first video imagery captured by Orion was not of its lunar target. Instead, the moon-bound spacecraft trained its cameras on its origin point, showing our pale blue dot's impressive vantage point as it gradually became smaller.

As @NASA_Orion begins the #Artemis I mission to the Moon, the spacecraft captured these stunning views of our home planet. pic.twitter.com/Pzk3PDt7sd — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) November 16, 2022

Only approximately nine hours into the flight of Orion for the Artemis I mission — which is testing the human-rated Orion spacecraft ahead of the crewed Artemis II mission set for 2024 — Orion took a selfie showing the distance it had traveled from Earth.

A picture of Earth from Orion taken a few hours into Orion's moon-bound journey. NASA / Twitter

That image provided an incredible view of the Earth, recalling the view NASA's astronauts from Apollo 8 onwards would have seen of our planet as they made their way to the moon. Apollo 8 was the first crewed mission to fly around the moon and back.

A selfie taken by Orion on its lunar approach. NASA / Twitter

The Orion spacecraft took several selfies during its journey, showing the classic NASA worm logo and the well-known "meatball" logo emblazoned on the capsule.

NASA's Orion spacecraft approaches the moon

The Orion spacecraft is very well equipped to take photographs of the moon. As NASA points out, the spacecraft is "equipped with 16 cameras that will collect valuable data, document mission events, and share a unique perspective of our journey to the Moon."

A picture of the moon taken from Orion on day 6 of the Artemis I mission. NASA / Twitter

Each of the spacecraft's four solar arrays is mounted with an off-the-shelf camera that was highly modified for use in space. The solar array cameras allow for impressive views of Orion itself and its surroundings, while front-facing cameras allowed for high-quality images of the moon as the capsule approached.

The Earth and the moon captured by Orion. NASA

Five days into its mission, Orion performed the closest planned flyby of the moon, flying 81.1 miles (130 kilometers) above the lunar surface. This allowed it to leverage the moon's gravity to sling itself around our celestial neighbor. It also performed an engine burn while flying over the moon's far side to power itself toward DRO.