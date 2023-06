The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a region of the sky known as GOODS-South as part of the Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey, or JADES.

The stunning new image contains over 45,000 galaxies in a single frame. It's part of Webb's mission to uncover faint, distant galaxies dating back to the early universe.

The JADES program is expected to devote roughly 32 days of telescope time in total during Webb's first year of scientific operations to imaging some of the earliest galaxies ever observed.

According to a blog post from NASA, JADES has already discovered hundreds of galaxies from when the universe was less than 600 million years old.