Stunning simulation shows black hole feasting on a wayward star

A team of scientists simulated a black hole devouring a star.

It turns out that black holes are extremely messy eaters, as they take small chunks out of stars before flinging the remains far into the cosmos.

We know this thanks to a new study by researchers at Northwestern University, who simulated the dying moments of a star spiraling into an intermediate-mass black hole.

Simulating a black hole feasting on a star

In their simulations, the researchers flung Sun-sized stars at black holes of varying masses. They found that, when a star approaches an intermediate black hole, it initially gets caught in its orbit.

Like an asteroid orbiting our Sun, that star will then make several close approaches to the black hole. Each time, it will have a chunk removed until nothing is left but the star's dense core. When only the core remains, the black hole ejects what's left far out into the cosmos and outside the black hole's sphere of gravitational influence.

The researchers, who published a paper in The Astrophysical Journal, believe their findings could help astronomers to spot intermediate black holes feasting on stars in the future.

"We obviously cannot observe black holes directly because they don't emit light," Northwestern's Fulya Kıroğlu, who led the study, explained in a press statement. "So, instead, we have to look at the interactions between black holes and their environments. We found that stars undergo multiple passages before being ejected. After each passage, they lose more mass, causing a flair of light as it's ripped apart. Each flare is brighter than the last, creating a signature that might help astronomers find them."