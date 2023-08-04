Stylish Ferrari table with built-in V8 engine up for auction

If you thought Ferraris were only good for driving, you clearly have never seen this coffee table. Created by Alain Gervadino of Gervadino Design, the table is now up for auction at Bring a Trailer for a starting bid of $6,500.

“This coffee table was constructed using powertrain components that were reportedly sourced from a Ferrari 308. The partially-assembled engine wears a red and black color scheme, and the transaxle case is finished in red,” states the posting online.

The Ferrari table. Bring a Trailer

“The tempered glass tabletop is supported by four padded metal posts, and eight polished velocity stacks rise above the tabletop through a cutout in the surface. This Ferrari F105 V8 coffee table is now offered at no reserve with a shipping crate in Napa, California.”