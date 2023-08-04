Stylish Ferrari table with built-in V8 engine up for auction

Stylish Ferrari table with built-in V8 engine up for auctionThe starting bid is $6,500.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 04, 2023 09:53 AM ESTCreated: Aug 04, 2023 09:53 AM ESTinnovationThe table up for auction.Bring a Trailer Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.If you thought Ferraris were only good for driving, you clearly have never seen this coffee table. Created by Alain Gervadino of Gervadino Design, the table is now up for auction at Bring a Trailer for a starting bid of $6,500.“This coffee table was constructed using powertrain components that were reportedly sourced from a Ferrari 308. The partially-assembled engine wears a red and black color scheme, and the transaxle case is finished in red,” states the posting online.The Ferrari table.Bring a Trailer “The tempered glass tabletop is supported by four padded metal posts, and eight polished velocity stacks rise above the tabletop through a cutout in the surface. This Ferrari F105 V8 coffee table is now offered at no reserve with a shipping crate in Napa, California.” See Also Related 13+ Facts about Ferraris You Didn't Know Ferrari’s 845-HP Formula 1 Winner Engine Is Now on Sale Meticulous Engineering Meets Design: 13+ of the Most Iconic Ferrari Models in History A powerful motorThe motor at the center of the furniture, which will now be purely a visual asset, could once churn out 350 horses at 8,500 rpm and 275 ft-lbs of twist. However, it seamlessly transforms into a stylish piece of furniture that can complement any room. This is partially thanks to the attention to detail given by its creator.“The engine block and transaxle case are finished in red, while the valve covers and intake manifold are finished in black and adorned with Ferrari emblems and Italian flag decals. The engine lacks internal components,” further explains the auction’s post.“The rectangular tempered-glass tabletop measures approximately 43″ long by 28″ wide and incorporates central cutouts for the polished velocity stacks to pass through. Fabricated metal supports with black round pads support the glass top.”The table from the side.Bring a Trailer Famous cars On his website, Gevardino boasts of his many creations inspired by famous cars.“You are passionate about Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati and Abarth? You want an atmosphere of prestige automotive in your showroom, your hall, your office or at home? I create trendy coffee tables made with real prestigious motors, either old and new,” he notes on the welcome page.“My goal is to transform engines into exclusive items that fit in a contemporary interior. All my creations are unique, numbered and custom made on request.”In his photo gallery, he also features a Lamborghini coffee table and a Fiat 500 Abarth version. In addition, he offers car-based stools and wall decorations. We can think of no better way to immortalize these powerful cars than to turn them into stylish and luxurious pieces of furniture that will live on long after the cars have been decommissioned. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Organ-on-a-chip's potential to revolutionize biomedical researchAd Astra: The Future of Propulsion Technology (Part II)Cold-loving microbes could eat away our plastic crisisDecoding the mysteries of Homo sapiens' survival: study reveals three million years of adaptationEinstein's secret 1950 letter on biblical story hits auctionGoogle executive warns robots may soon replace humans for sex7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditioner310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanyOur understanding of reverse osmosis is wrong7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a time Job Board