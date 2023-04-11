In a first, scientists plan to submerge pendulums in the ocean to reduce coastal erosion

With this in mind, researchers have proposed a novel solution to coastal erosion - by deploying pendulums in the ocean. Called the MetaReef project, it is led by a team of scientists from the Italian National Research Council’s Institute of Marine Science.

Underwater pendulum to absorb waves

The project involves installing a grid of pendulums tethered to the seafloor. When ocean waves pass over the pendulums, each resonator begins to oscillate, thereby absorbing wave energy and dampening turbulence. The pendulums are made of less dense material than water.

The researchers highlight that this system could easily absorb ocean waves, and reduce the risk of coastal erosion in the near future. This solution has been designed to protect coastal sites with high ecological value as well as those that attract tourists. Furthermore, the device is said to be low-cost and has little impact on the environment or water circulation. “With respect to rubble mound breakwaters, this type of structures has a small impact on water circulation,” notes the paper.

As per Popular Science, the project is still in its early stages of laboratory design, but preliminary results have been promising. In the lab, they assembled 11 pendulums made of half-meter-long plastic cylinders that were submerged in a 50-meter-long tank.