SunScout Pro keeps your lawn in top shape with blessings from the Sun

With a cutting width of 15.7 inches (40cm) and a programmable cutting height ranging between 0.98 inches and 2.95 inches approximately (25 mm-75 mm), the robot weighs under 100 pounds (45kg). It can move at a speed of 1.86 miles per hour (50m/min) and tackle slopes up to 20 degrees.

A seemingly endless feature list

Unlike traditional lawn mowers, the SunScout Pro does not require perimeter wires to set areas that need mowing; the company instead provides a user-friendly and interactive app using which the user can mark mowing areas, pathways the robot can use to move between lawns and mowing zones, and even parking areas for standby.

Furthermore, the app offers functionalities such as scheduling mowing and selecting various mowing patterns, including spirals, zig-zags, and parallel lines. This can be tracked in real-time, allowing the user to monitor the robot’s performance and status.

All this is powered by a 768 Wh Lithium Ion LiFePO4 battery and an 800W brushless DC motor. The SunScout Pro harnesses the sun's power through its stacked solar panels that deploy to ensure quick and efficient charging.

The company promises significant cost savings over traditional gasoline lawn mowers and assures customers a recoup of investment in 4 to 6 years based on gasoline cost savings alone.