China claims success in milking cloning tech : 3 'super cows' born

The animals originate from highly productive cows from the Holstein Friesian breed, which come from the Netherlands and can generate 18 tons of milk per year, or 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.

A large calf

The first of the new calves was born on December 30. Due to the animal’s large size of 56.7 kilograms (120 pounds), a cesarean section had to be performed.

To get the three new calves, scientists had to clone 120 embryos from the ear cells of the highly productive cows. These embryos were then implanted into surrogate cows, three of which proved fruitful.

Jin Yaping, the project’s lead scientist, said he now has ambitious plans for the new tech.

“We plan to take two to three years to build up a herd comprised of over 1,000 super cows, as a solid foundation to tackle China’s reliance on overseas dairy cows and the issue of the risk of being ‘choked’ [by supply chain disruptions],” he said.

A rare breed

It is estimated that only five in 10,000 cows in China can produce 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes but these animals are often not identified until the end of their lives, making it difficult to breed them and resulting in the loss of their genes, Jin added.