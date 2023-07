Scientists have developed a new 4D imaging tool that enables analysis of live brain tissue with unprecedented comprehensiveness and spatial resolution, as reported in a study published in Nature Methods on July 10.

The technology holds immense potential to unveil the functional architecture of brain tissue— and possibly other organs— shedding new light on the enigmatic nature of subcellular structures and how they change over time.

AI-backed LIONESS

Brain tissue is an incredibly intricate subject for scientists to study, given its vast complexity and the wealth of information it contains. With around 86 billion neurons, the human brain is an unparalleled computational marvel.

However, comprehending this complexity poses a significant challenge, necessitating advanced technologies to unravel the microscopic interactions within the brain. This is where imaging becomes indispensable in the field of neuroscience.