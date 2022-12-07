Europe's fastest supercomputer just connected to a quantum computer in Finland — here's why

LUMI is famous - the supercomputer ranks third in the latest Top 500 list of the world's fastest supercomputer and can carry out 309 petaflops. LUMI, too became operational in 2021.

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland worked with CSC and Aalto University, within the Finnish Quantum Computing Infrastructure framework, to make the connection between the computers, according to a release.

Why was a hybrid system created?

While quantum computers are extremely powerful at certain tasks, they need to be supervised by traditional classical computers and are challenging to use as standalone systems. According to ComputerWeekly.com, the ecosystem around quantum computing is not mature to offer a decent set of tools to program quantum computers, run programs, and read the output.

When such a system is created, it enables hybrid computing projects and "boosts the development of the required quantum algorithms and software". The potential of this technology to solve real-world use cases will soon arise.

Representational picture of supercomputers. gorodenkoff/iStock

Supercomputers can help optimize quantum algorithms

"We aim to augment supercomputing with quantum computing," said Ville Kotovirta, leader of the quantum algorithms team at VTT, reported ComputerWeekly.com.

"The most challenging problems for classical computing – for example, electronic structure problems – could hopefully be solved more efficiently with quantum computers in the future. On the other hand, supercomputers could help optimize quantum algorithms, and they can post-process measurement data to mitigate errors in the computation. As quantum computers get larger, these optimization problems get more challenging and could benefit from supercomputing," said Kotovirta.