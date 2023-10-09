World's top supercomputer to simulate nuclear reactors

The world's most powerful supercomputer, Aurora, is being set up in the US to help scientists at the Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) simulate new nuclear reactors that are more efficient and safer than their predecessors, a press release said.

The US is already home to some of the world's fastest supercomputers, as measured by TOP500. These supercomputers can be tasked with a variety of computational roles. Last month, Interesting Engineering reported how the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) planned to use a supercomputer to check nuclear stockpiles for the US military.

Aurora's planned role is, however, very different as it will look at improving the process of nuclear fission inside reactors that currently supply a fifth of the US electric supply. More importantly, the nuclear power supply accounts for nearly half of US carbon-free electricity as it looks to reduce carbon emissions.