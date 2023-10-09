World's top supercomputer to simulate nuclear reactors

World's top supercomputer to simulate nuclear reactorsThe supercomputer which is under construction is 50 times more powerful that existing supercomputer at the facility.Ameya Paleja| Oct 09, 2023 04:58 AM ESTCreated: Oct 09, 2023 04:58 AM ESTinnovationStock image of a supercomputerDamnwellMedia/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The world's most powerful supercomputer, Aurora, is being set up in the US to help scientists at the Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) simulate new nuclear reactors that are more efficient and safer than their predecessors, a press release said. The US is already home to some of the world's fastest supercomputers, as measured by TOP500. These supercomputers can be tasked with a variety of computational roles. Last month, Interesting Engineering reported how the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) planned to use a supercomputer to check nuclear stockpiles for the US military. Aurora's planned role is, however, very different as it will look at improving the process of nuclear fission inside reactors that currently supply a fifth of the US electric supply. More importantly, the nuclear power supply accounts for nearly half of US carbon-free electricity as it looks to reduce carbon emissions. See Also Related Could nuclear power help us reach our climate goals? Bill Gates thinks so Russian scientists present to Putin the nation's 'most powerful' quantum computer Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up for $1 Billion Next-Gen Nuclear Reactor How powerful is the Aurora supercomputer? The ANL uses the Polaris supercomputer for its simulations, a 44-petaflop machine that can complete 44 quadrillion calculations per second. On the other hand, Aurora is designed for more than two exaflops of computational capacity, allowing the machine to complete two quintillion calculations per second, 50 times more powerful than the current system. Although the system was expected to be operational by now, manufacturing issues delayed its completion. When ready, Aurora will displace Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Frontier to become the fastest supercomputer in the world. "What’s really new with Aurora are both the scale of the simulations we’re going to be able to do and the number of simulations," said Dillon Shaver, a nuclear engineer at ANL, in the press release. What will Aurora do? Shaver and his colleagues plan to use the computational ability of Aurora to address the billions of unknowns in a simulation. The team intends to capture high-level details of processes inside the reactor core to make new reactor designs without carrying out expensive experiments. This will aid reactor builders in validating and licensing their designs. A near-exascale simulation of fluid velocity in a bed of 352,000 randomly packed pebbles in a nuclear reactor. This is one of the most computationally intense nuclear engineering simulations to date.Argonne National Laboratory In their simulations, the researchers will look at the whirls and the eddies of heat, also known as turbulence, around fuel pins to model the heat transfer properties of the reactor. Increasing turbulence can help heat transfer, but the process also requires more energy. In sodium-cooled fast reactors, the turbulence can lead to the formation of vortices, which are small whirlpools of heat that can compound and result in the vibration of fuel pins. The research team will use the fluid dynamics along with the structural mechanics of the reactor and fuel performance in their simulations that will occur at the exascale. The team will use Multiphysics Object Oriented Simulation Environment or MOOSE to make the modeling and simulation available to many researchers, the press release added. While MOOSE allows simulations to be completed faster, Aurora's computational prowess enables it to be run alongside NekRS — a computational fluid dynamics solver, allowing even the smallest details to be simulated. "These small-scale dynamics are really important to tease out because they compound together to give you the large-scale behavior of the heat transport in the reactor. We have to get as fundamental as we can to make sure we get the best answers that we can," Shaver added. 