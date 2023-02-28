Researchers plan supercomputers that are powered by human brain cells

"Biocomputing is an enormous effort of compacting computational power and increasing its efficiency to push past our current technological limits," he said.

The plans, involving a "bio-computer" powered by human brain cells, are detailed in the journal Frontiers in Science.

A futuristic computer built with brain organoids

Hartung and colleagues have been working with tiny brain organoids, lab-grown tissue that resembles fully-grown organs. Such research isn't new and has existed in the past two decades to experiment on kidneys, lungs, and other organs without resorting to human or animal testing.

Such work helps them hack the system, "doing things you cannot ethically do with human brains."

In 2012, Hartung began to grow and assemble brain cells into functional organoids using cells from human skin samples reprogrammed into an embryonic stem cell-like state. Each organoid contained about 50,000 cells. He sees a futuristic computer being built with such brain organoids.

"Computers that run on this "biological hardware" could in the next decade begin to alleviate energy-consumption demands of supercomputing that are becoming increasingly unsustainable," Hartung said.

Organoid intelligence is far away, but prep must begin now

Now, it will take decades before organoid intelligence can power systems as "smart as a mouse."

"Frontier, the latest supercomputer in Kentucky, is a $600 million, 6,800-square-foot installation. Only in June of last year, it exceeded for the first time the computational capacity of a single human brain — but using a million times more energy," said Hartung.