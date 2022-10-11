Superconducting magnet thrusters are to be tested aboard the ISS

Superconducting space magnets

Superconductors, materials that conduct electricity with no resistance, typically require temperatures close to absolute zero (-460 degrees Fahrenheit or -273 degrees Celsius) to function effectively. On the other hand, high-temperature superconductors (HTS) operate at more manageable temperatures of -321.1 degrees F (-196.2 degrees C). HTS magnets also generate stronger fields and can be built to fit in smaller spaces, according to the Paihau—Robinson Research Institute.

For the experimental AF-MPD thrusters, the research institute used a combination of magnetic and electric fields to generate thrust. They believe their thrusters could provide a novel form of propulsion for large spacecraft.

The research institute's payload will launch to the ISS, where astronauts will install it into the Nanoracks External Platform (NREP). Engineers will then operate the magnet for several months. According to the press statement, their goal is to demonstrate "the ability to generate a core magnetic field thousands of times stronger than that of the Earth, along with shielding to ensure the safety and stability of surrounding equipment."

The research institute also mentions the technology has many other practical potential applications in space. These include strong radiation shielding for astronauts and using the magnets to alter a spacecraft's orientation in orbit by "pushing" against the Earth's magnetic field.