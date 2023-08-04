Superconductor craze continues as scientists demand proof

The craze about the superconductor LK-99 has spilled from the internet to stock markets in China and South Korea, Reuters reported. Prices of certain stocks have spiked even as scientific community members remain skeptical and have demanded more proof from their peers before accepting claims.

The hype around the new material has remained a trending topic on X, formerly known as Twitter. It has also occupied two spots in the top 10 items on Hacker News, a site dedicated to news about computer science and entrepreneurship. It has forced researchers to dump the slow grind of publication and take to social media instead to share their new findings about it.