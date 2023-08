Original samples of the alleged superconductor LK-99 could be available for validation studies as early as two weeks, Bloomberg reported.

A panel of experts convened by South Korea to examine the assertions made by the researchers released the update.

LK-99 took the world by storm after a bunch of researchers at the Quantum Energy Research Centre in South Korea shared a couple of papers on its capabilities. The group labels the substance a room-temperature and pressure superconductor, a discovery with the potential to revolutionize our current world.

From electrical grids to quantum computers, superconductors can massively improve the efficiency of these devices and help curb emissions generated while using fossil fuels. Room temperature superconductors have remained elusive and even the researchers who believed they had discovered them had to withdraw their claims due to unsuccessful validations.