A new study finds the potential of recently discovered superconductor material called potassium tantalate (KTaO3), allowing scientists to develop high-quality thin films that extremely high magnetic fields will not impact.

A superconductor is a type of material that can carry electricity without any resistance – meaning none of the energy is dissipated as heat, the study defined.

Referring to an example, Science magazine explained how a person going through an MRI machine, an electromagnet made of superconducting wire, will not face the strong magnet field without heating up or consuming enormous energy. This occurs because of the resistance-less flow.

Superconductors are also used in making frequency filters for radio communications, accelerating particles in atom smashers as well as a variety of efficient technologies, including making faster computer components.