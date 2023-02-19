Balancing act: AI-powered superhuman robo-boots coming soon

But robots are still notoriously bad at balancing, because they can’t yet mimic how humans respond when their balance is challenged. We are biomechanical engineers and rehabilitation physiology researchers who study the neurophysiology of movement. In our study, we sought to answer the question of whether wearable robots – like powered lower-limb exoskeletons or prostheses – can improve balance above and beyond a normal baseline.

Researchers at Georgia Tech and Emory used a motorized floor to literally “pull the rug out” from under healthy young participants – pitching them forward toward the ground. We asked them to stay balanced with their feet in place, but sometimes the slip was so large that they had to take a step to avoid face-planting on the ground. Then, we programmed the exo-boots to give the participants a blast of assistance with either the same delay as their natural response or artificially faster than humanly possible and compared that to giving no exo-boot assistance at all.

The researchers say that they were surprised to find that only the mode that beats the human reaction to the punch helped users recover balance faster and prevented them from taking a step to recover.

At the same time, they recorded physiological responses of our exo-boot “test pilots” to see whether the device was mimicking – or potentially interfering with – their underlying balance responses. Using ultrasound, we could look under the skin to see how calf muscles stretched during the slip. Muscle stretch generates critical sensory signals needed by the nervous system to initiate a balance reaction.