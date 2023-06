The electrical grid of the United States plays a critical role in the day-to-day functioning of the nation. The U.S. energy system, which is in charge of supplying the nation's energy needs and supporting its economy, is under growing stress as a result of climate change, and cyberattacks are a real possibility.

In this context, to test its preparedness to handle next-generation challenges, the Department of Energy is spearheading a project centered around 'SuperLab 2.0,' an energy experiment that will test the grid for flaws and determine how to defend the system, while simultaneously making it greener and more efficient.