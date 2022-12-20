Concorde-like supersonic passenger aircraft poised for a comeback

What will the supersonic aircraft be like?

The Overture aircraft has a wingspan of 106 feet (32.3 m) and is 201 feet (61 m) long. The design unveiled at the Farnborough International Airshow in July this year shows the aircraft with gull wings and four smaller engines. This has been done to ensure a quieter and more efficient operation. The aircraft is large enough to carry not more than 80 passengers and aims to reach speeds of 1.7 Mach (1,300 miles an hour).

Boom's design shows engines without any afterburners and the company claims it will use the world's first automated noise reduction system to ensure that during take-off, Overture will be no louder than a conventional airplane. It is unlikely that Boom's aircraft will be allowed to travel beyond Mach 1 over populated areas though.

The aircraft, which is expected to go into production in 2024, boasts a net-zero carbon design and will use 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for its operations. The promise of supersonic passenger travel has attracted many airlines to this technology and American Airlines, the world's largest airline, has plans to buy 20 Overture aircraft in the future while Japan Airlines and United Airlines have also expressed interest in the aircraft.