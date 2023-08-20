Surgical robot allows cancer patients to heal faster

Surgical robots that can assist in medical procedures are increasingly gaining traction as they help doctors perform better and allow patients to heal faster.

There’s the famous DaVinci Surgery system that is equipped with highly dexterous robot arms that can be manipulated to complete precise cutting and stitching. In the UK, robots are helping thousands of women plagued by the painful womb condition endometriosis while in Canada robot-assisted deep brain stimulation surgeries are aiding patients suffering from epilepsy.

Meanwhile, just earlier this month, Chinese doctors were able to conduct a remote and highly-precise eye surgery on rabbits from over 350 miles (585 kilometers) away using a 5G robot.