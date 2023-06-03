This is the list of surveillance tools the San Diego police uses

Spy technology is all around us and its users are not usually transparent about it. This is not the case of the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) which Thursday published a list of surveillance technologies it already uses or hopes to use in 2023.

This is according to a post on the City of San Diego website.

The list is three pages long and includes everything from body-worn cameras to drones, as well as several databases regularly used by officers to help identify and track data of suspects, 911 calls, and evidence.

Officials told NBC San Diego they take surveillance very seriously and work hard not to infringe on civilians’ rights.