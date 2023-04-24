'One-of-a-kind' project: Sustainable artificial muscles could enable life-like movement in robots

Robotics holds great promise for humanity's future. And humans can expect more sophisticated robots to be integrated into more areas of life as technology advances in the coming years.

Soft robotics is an emerging technology gaining traction in the scientific community. The primary goal of soft robotics is to achieve smooth and complex movement by mimicking the locomotion of soft bodies found in the environment.

In that pursuit, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have created a new type of robotic actuator, or "artificial muscle" to enable life-like movements. This one-of-a-kind project uses eco-friendly measures to create the actuator to protect the environment.

“You could dispose of them in an industrial compost bin. We hope the project will inspire other engineers to develop robotics with sustainability in mind,” said Ellen Rumley, co-first author of the new study, in an official press release.

An "artificial muscle" made, in part, from material designed for biodegradable grocery bags. Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems

The designing of artificial muscle

The innovation could help change robot structure from rigid to flexible. These can function similarly to human muscles and assist robots in bending their arms.

The team first created a prototype of artificial muscle known as Hydraulically Amplified Self-Healing ELectrostatic (HASEL) actuators in 2018. Their goal, however, was to make this soft robot feature completely sustainable. In this new study, they described the use of sustainable materials to create the novel artificial muscle, without compromising its performance when compared to the one designed in 2018. They were successfully able to naturally dissolve the prototype in soil over a few months.